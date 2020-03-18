Bike India

BS VI-Compliant TVS Ntorq 125 Details Revealed

The BS-VI TVS Ntorq 125 was launched in India last month starting at Rs 65,975 (ex-showroom) and the brand has now revealed all the details and specifications of the scooter.

One of India’s first connected scooters, the TVS Ntorq 125 has been upgraded with a BS VI-compliant engine. The 124.8-cc single is now fuel injected and makes 9.4 hp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The power peaks 500 revs earlier in this iteration when compared to the BS-IV variant.

Apart from the engine upgrade, the scooter is now 118 kg, making it 2 kg heavier than the BS-IV model. The scooter also gets a larger 5.8-litre fuel tank compared to the 5-litre fuel tank on the older model. On the design front, nothing has changed and it is great to see that the sportier race-edition of the TVS Ntorq, with aggressively styled LED DRLs up front and sporty seat upholstery, has also received the BS-VI update and is priced at Rs 72,455 (ex-showroom price).

TVS’s SmartXonnect was one of the main highlights in the older model and is retained for the BS-VI variant. It keeps the Ntorq connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a ton of features such as navigation assist, missed-call alerts, and ride-share status on social platforms. The app also allows one to keep track of where the scooter has been parked.

Other features include ride-related information displayed on the console such as a lap timer, 0-60 km/h acceleration timer and an indicator for Power/Eco mode. We await a ride on the BS-VI TVS Ntorq 125 to tell you all about how it fares compared to the older model that made waves in the 125-cc scooter segment in India.

