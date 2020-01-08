BS VI-compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched

The BS VI-compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched in India starting from Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS VI-compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the latest offering from the legendary motorcycle manufacturers. Priced starting at Rs 1,65,025 makes it almost Rs 20,000 more than the Classic 350 S that was the entry-level offering in the range. The motorcycles have been spotted at dealerships recently and are now on sale all over India. The Classic 350 has been introduced with two fresh colour schemes, Stealth Black and Chrome Black, alongside the Signals Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey, and Classic Black.

Royal Enfield have also announced that the rest of the motorcycles in their portfolio will transition to BS VI-compliant engines by 31 March, 2020. The new engine of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 now gets an electronic fuel-injection system (EFI) in the UCE (Unit Construction Engine), which Royal Enfield claim, will further help in improving the refinement, rideability and consistent cold-start ability, ensuring a smooth power delivery without any fluctuation in all conditions. No power figures have been announced yet but we believe that like every other BS VI offering, the Classic 350 too, will have a very slight drop in power.

Speaking about the launch of the new BS VI-compliant motorcycles, Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, said, ‘Royal Enfield believes that sustainable growth comes from thinking ahead and deploying long-term strategies. The directive by the Government to adhere to the BS VI emission norms is a welcome move as it is one of the first steps towards transitioning to the future of mobility. This not just ensures cleaner technology and sustainable mobility but also puts the Indian automotive sector ahead of its global counterparts. We have ensured BS VI compliance as mandated well ahead of time in the current portfolio to ensure a seamless experience for our existing and potential customers. We are confident that this will further enhance customer confidence in the brand and welcome more people into the world of pure motorcycling.”

The Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey colour schemes of the Classic 350 will be equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard. All the BS VI-compliant motorcycles will now come with a three-year warranty along with three years of Roadside Assistance, which has been increased from one year. We await a ride on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 to tell you all about how it fares compared to its predecessor.