BMW S 1000 RR Image Gallery

The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR was recently launched in India, and brings to the table more power, less weight and better electronics. BMW Motorrad spent the last four years developing this motorcycle from the ground up, and it is definitely a step up from the outgoing S 1000 RR. We recently spent a day with the new BMW S 1000RR at the Buddh International Circuit, and you can read the detailed review in the August issue of Bike India. Till then, enjoy these images from our day at the racetrack.

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 208 posts on Bike India. Email