BMW Motorrad Brings GS Experience to Major Indian Cities

The GS brand is synonymous with adventure motorcycling and today BMW Motorrad have a formidable line-up in their Indian portfolio. They announced that the GS Experience is all set to be conducted across the following cities in the country: Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

The GS Experience is a two-day event where one can participate and experience the prowess of the GS motorcycle range. Riders can learn the nuances of managing a GS in its natural habitat under the guidance of certified instructors from BMW Motorrad. The first day of the event will be exclusively for BMW GS motorcycle (above 800 cc) owners. They will receive basic training to handle their steeds off-road.

That is not all. The training is also a nudge in the right direction to make it to the team of three riders who will represent India at the International GS Trophy 2020 which is scheduled to be held in New Zealand. The qualifiers will be held later this year.

The second day will be all about enabling people to experience the GS pedigree. The entire range of GS motorcycles will be available to the participants to ride.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, President, BMW Group India, said, ‘No other motorcycle imbibes adventure as the GS. The BMW Motorrad community in India is truly engaged with the Spirit of GS and we are sure that this success story will continue further. The GS Experience is specially curated for adventure seekers to practice and hone their riding skills and boost their self-confidence while enjoying the true Spirit of GS. Under expert guidance from BMW Motorrad Certified trainers, participants will be geared to explore the world of adventure and master every challenge with their GS. ‘Make Life a Ride’ is our maxim at BMW Motorrad, but on this occasion we are hoping the riders will experience the ride of a lifetime.’

Story: Joshua Varghese