BMW G 310 GS 2020: Reader’s Questions

While we were testing the BMW G 310 GS, we told you to ask us anything you wanted to about the motorcycle. We received so many queries that day and some of them were extremely interesting. Here is a compilation of some of the best questions and our responses to them.

City-carver or highway-muncher or both?

The BMW G 310 GS’ beauty lies in the fact that it can do both rather easily. It is manageable enough to use in the city and equipped well enough to crunch kilometres in comfort.

What is the finance scheme like?

For precise down payment details, get in touch with your nearest dealership but we know for sure that the EMIs begin at Rs 5,500.

Tell me more about the engine performance.

The BMW G 310 GS has an extremely capable and torquey engine. The motorcycle can overtake vehicles on the highway quite easily and also power along trails just fine.

What can you say about the ride quality?

Nothing to complain about there, buddy. It is comfortable in the city and also handles bad roads rather well.

Is the ABS switchable?

Not in the BS6 model. This one has dual-channel ABS all the time.

What is the best feature of the motorcycle?

Certainly its dual-purpose nature. Who does not want to be both Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde?

I have already booked the BMW G 310 GS and am awaiting its delivery. Should I cancel it and book the KTM 390 Advnture?

That is a tough one to answer without knowing your usage and priorities, man, but both motorcycles have their own virtues and vices. So, like choosing pastries at the baker’s, pick the one that makes you happy.

How easy is it to maintain and live with?

That should be hassle-free because BMW are offering a three-year warranty with an option of two more years at Rs 16,250.

How would you compare the old G 310 GS with the new one?

The new one is more refined, has adjustable hand levers and gets LED lighting all around.

How is the torque in the initial gears?

There is enough torque on tap for quick getaways and fun trail-riding. On a serious note, the 310 GS has a remarkable spread of power and torque.

Is it worth the money and will it be reliable in the long run?

Yes, it is reliable and with the new price tag, it is worth the money too.

What is the exact top speed and up to what percentage of off-roading can it handle?

It does 140+ km/h and its off-road capabilities depend on the rider.

What is the performance like and is it worth buying? Also what is its USP and what features does it have?

The G 310 GS returns impressive performance and is certainly worth buying. The motorcycle’s USP is its dual-purpose character. As for the features available, check out our launch story.

Are there vibrations on the tank past 5,000 rpm?

At the 5,000 rpm mark there are barely any vibrations. Once past the 8,000-8,500 rpm band, they begin to creep in but nothing too intrusive or annoying.

