Bike India Readers Choice Awards 2020

It is time for you to make an important decision. Choose the winner for Bike India’s Readers Choice Award 2020

Like always, we rely on your crucial input to make sure that this award reaches the deserving winner. Unlike the other categories, this distinction is exclusively decided by the readers’ votes. We have prepared a slideshow of all the nominees. Scroll through to see the choices. We understand that you may be tempted to vote for more than one motorcycle/scooter but please ensure that you cast only one vote.

To cast your vote, send in your choice via e-mail to biawards@nextgenpublishing.net Voting will be open until 31 January 2019. The winner of the Readers Choice Award will be announced in our March 2019 issue.

*Dear manufacturers, please ensure that employees and other associated personnel refrain from participating in this vote so as to maintain the integrity of this award.

