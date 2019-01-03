Bike India

Bike India Reader’s Choice Awards 2019

You, the readers, are the reason why Bike India has grown into a powerhouse for all things two wheels. Therefore, when it comes to awarding a competent two-wheeler, your input is crucial. This award is completely decided by you. Let us know which motorcycle/scooter you believe should win. And, yes, there will be prizes prizes prizes, for the lucky amongst you.

The path is easy too: Vote and Win. Send in your choice via e-mail to biawards@nextgenpublishing.net Voting will be open until 31 January 2019. The winner of the Reader’s Choice Award will be announced in our March 2019 issue.

Here are your options, conveniently organised for your viewing and choosing pleasure:

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Prizes include portable Bluetooth speakers and multiple six-month subscriptions to Bike India magazine.

*Dear manufacturers, please ensure that employees and other associated personnel refrain from participating in this vote so as to maintain the integrity of this award.

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
