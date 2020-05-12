Bike India

Bike India Pit Stop With Ducati India, MD, Bipul Chandra

We caught up with Bipul Chandra, Ducati India’s Managing Director, for a quick chat in our new video interview feature Bike India Pit Stop.


Chandra discussed the COVID-19 situation, Ducati India’s future plans including upcoming launches, insight into whether or not the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is coming to India, and much more.

In the first episode of Bike India Pit Stop with Bipul Chandra the top man at Ducati India spoke to Aspi Bhathena, Editor, Bike India and to Sarmad Kadiri, Executive Editor, Bike India. When probed about the sizzling hot Ducati Streetfighter V4, Chandra confirmed that the bike is certainly coming to India but due to complications caused by the Coronavirus situation, their plans have taken a slight hit. The good news is that the Ducati India top-boss confirmed that we can expect the motorcycle to be launched in the first quarter of 2021.
naked ducati streetfighter v4 launch

Meanwhile, Ducati India have also teased a photograph on their Instagram page which appears to be the smaller Ducati Panigale V2. The company has also announced that it has extended warranties for Ducati India motorcycle owners and has put the price hike on hold till 1 June, 2020.

Bike India PitStop With Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India

