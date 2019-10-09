Bajaj Urbanite Electric Vehicle Launch In India

Bajaj Auto are set to introduce the Bajaj Urbanite brand of electric vehicles in India on 16 October and the first model is expected to be an e-scooter.



Bajaj Auto are riding on their popular tagline of ‘Hamara Bajaj’ for the global premiere of the newly conceived Urbanite business unit. The invite for the event talks about the future (‘Hamara Kal’) which was part of the popular Bajaj scooter ad campaign of yesteryears), hinting at the new model being future-ready and probably be electric-powered. The frequent sighting of a camouflaged electric-scooter around Pune, Bajaj Auto’s home turf, endorses this further.



In the 1980s, scooters models such as Bajaj Chetak and Super were household names giving Bajaj Auto an iconic status in the Indian two-wheeler space. At the turn of the millennium, gearless scooters and modern motorcycles offering more convenience and better efficiency started to gain traction, forcing the likes of the Chetak to lag behind. Rebuilding strategies, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto decided to streamline all resources to completely focus on new motorcycle models. The era of ‘Hamara Bajaj’ scooters came to an end.

Fast-forward to the present day, and the market is changing yet again. Now, Bajaj Auto are ready to come full-circle by bringing scooters back to their line-up, albeit in an EV avatar. After shying away from the idea of developing scooters for close to a decade, Rajiv Bajaj had recently confirmed that the company is hoping to create a new segment in the electric two-wheelers segment with a premium offering. In fact, Bajaj has restructured their entire top deck and announced Sumeet Narang as the Head of the Bajaj Urbanite Business Unit (UBU) which has been given the charge of coming up with modern mobility solutions.

The first product from Bajaj Urbanite will be making its global debut on 16 October in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highway, and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. As we mentioned, it is expected to be an electric scooter and the rumour is that it could be called the Bajaj Urbanite Chetak and will compete with the likes of the Ather 450, among others. Compact, efficient and cost-effective technologies like the Bosch eAxle are readily available in the market and are perfect for these modern mobility solutions. Bosch India had confirmed to us earlier, that they have already partnered with an Indian manufacturer but declined to specify anything further. Question is, will we see the new Bajaj Urbanite Chetak being powered by the Bosche eAxle? As always, we’ll bring you more information closer to the launch date.

Photo: Bikewale