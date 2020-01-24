Bajaj-Triumph To Launch 200-cc Motorcycle Priced Under Rs 2 lakh

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles formally announced their long-term, non-equity partnership and the first model will be priced less than Rs 2 lakh and launched by 2022.

This is a unique news and not something you get to see every day. Two world-class companies with their respective strengths in large- and small-capacity motorcycles collaborate to design, engineer and manufacture a brand-new range of mid-capacity motorcycles. We reported about this partnership earlier.

Bajaj and Triumph have joined forces to build a new vehicle platform with a new ranging of engines spread from 200-750 cc. Bajaj Auto, MD, Rajiv Bajaj said that the target is to make something aspirational and affordable with a target pricing starting under Rs 2 lakh. The first model will be launched by the year 2022 and our guess is that it could be a single-cylinder motorcycle, which would not just meet the price point but also attract a new range of customers for Triumph. Mr Bajaj also confirmed that the alliance is working on more than one model currently and these new motorcycles will not be re-badged and sold as Bajaj models.



The Triumph brand will seek to further expand its global reach with the Bajaj and Triumph partnership offering access to a new mid-size bike segment and a new entry point in several high-volume emerging markets including India and other Asia markets. (Also Read: Vote for Bike India Reader’s Choice Awards)

This strategic partnership will benefit both parties with Bajaj becoming one of Triumph’s key distribution partners in crucial new markets for Triumph around the world. Given the great expertise Bajaj has in this region they are going to take over Triumph’s distribution activities in India too. Though, a date is yet to be given.

Will this mean the Royal Enfield twins have a strong contender? Only time will tell.

Story: Meer Rai