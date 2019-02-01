Bajaj Pulsar 180F to be launched shortly

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F’s good looks are going to be inherited by a smaller sibling as well. The latest launch from Bajaj is expected to be the Pulsar 180F: a semi-faired version of the existing Pulsar 180. This cosmetic upgrade will make it the only half-faired motorcycle in its segment.

In addition to the half-fairing, the Pulsar 180F will also borrow the stacked projector headlamps from the Pulsar 220F. Colour options will include all the latest shades that are available for the new Pulsar range. Powering the motorcycle is the same 178.6-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit that makes 17 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.22 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

It is surprising that Bajaj have not updated the small Pulsars with ABS so close to the deadline and it looks like the 180F may also be launched without the safety feature. Perhaps, an update in that regard is on the way. The Pulsar 180F is likely to be priced close to Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom); at a slight premium over its naked counterpart.

Although the launch has not been confirmed by either the manufacturer or the dealers, word on the street is that select dealerships have already opened bookings for this machine.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Image: Thrust Zone