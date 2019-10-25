Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Sells Over 40,000 Units

by Leave a Comment

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 was launched in August 2019 priced at Rs 63,000 (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable motorcycle in the Pulsar range.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 sells 40,000 units
Currently, Bajaj offers three variants of the Pulsar 125, the basic model with drum brakes costs Rs 64,000, while the disc brake version of the Pulsar 125 is priced at Rs 66,618. The top-end Bajaj Pulsar 125, available in limited cities only, comes with split-seat, stylish body decal, an underbelly cowl and is carries a price-tag of Rs 70,618 (all prices ex-showroom).

The 125-cc Bajaj rides on the legacy of the Pulsar brand which along with its competitive pricing has helped the bike achieve 40,000 unit sales in just about two months. The design of the Pulsar 125 takes inspiration from its elder sibling, Pulsar 150 which has been popular with the buyers looking for a performance commuter within a budget. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is a 124 cc air-cooled single that breathes through a carburettor to produce 12 hp and 11 Nm and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The second quarter for the financial year 2020 was a difficult quarter for the Indian two-wheeler industry. Bajaj Auto was no exception to this trend and reported a decline of 14 per cent and Bajaj says that in billing terms, the decline was 21 per cent as compared to the same period in the previous year. Having said that, Bajaj did manage to perform well in the 150-cc-plus segment, where the Pulsar and Avenger range sold over 1.74 lakh units in Q2/FY20.

 

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield gets a new look
Rides Galore this Independence Day
Royal Enfield Update their Entire Range with ABS: Prices and Details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap