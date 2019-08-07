Bike India

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Incoming

by

Bajaj Auto have confirmed the imminent arrival of a new Pulsar 125, with a launch slated for the first week of September.

The latest in Bajaj Auto’s much-vaunted line of Pulsar naked sporty commuters will also be the model range’s smallest offering yet. Now the Pulsar 125 is already available under the Bajaj banner in foreign markets so we know that it will be powered by a 124.45-cc four-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected DTS-i engine, which will produce around 12 hp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm, sitting in a single downtube chassis and mated to a five-speed gearbox.

So instead of borrowing the underpinnings from its recently launched KTM 125 Duke cousin, Bajaj Auto will instead just pop in a differently-tuned variant of the plant found in the Discover and the V12. Of course, as per recent norms, the Pulsar 125 will feature a combined braking system. It will also come with clip-on bars, twin pilot headlamps, led tail lamps, split seat and a bikini fairing among others. We expect the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 to be priced in the Rs 65,000 bracket.

We will be riding the Pulsar 125 before its launch, so keep an eye out on our social media channels for on-the-ground updates from the ride.

