Bajaj Dominar 250 Price Slashed by Rs 16,800

The Bajaj Dominar 250 has become even better value for money after this price cut, with price now starting at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This compact touring machine is intended to fill the gap between the Pulsar 220F and the Dominar 400. The recent price cut of Yamaha FZ25 seems to have inspired Bajaj to do the same with their 250-cc offering, which in turn has brought the Dominar 250 much closer to the Pulsar NS200 which retails for Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Dominar 250 takes its design cues from its elder brother, the 400. A beefy front end, followed by a comfortable seat and a neat tail-tidy. From the spy-shot, we see thick upside-down forks with complimenting rims and tyres, similar to the Dominar 400. The Bajaj Dominar has always been appreciated for its comfortable ergos, allowing riders to commute with a smile or travel long distances with glee. The story remains the same for the Dominar 250, which looks to be a relaxing and convenient ride. (Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Review)

The Bajaj Dominar 250 sports a 248.77-cc DOHC, single-cylinder engine that makes 27 hp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. We also see 43-mm upside-down forks and similar to the Dominar 400’s twin-barrel exhaust system. Sporting a good price for the 250-cc segment that already has a Yamaha and a very well-liked Suzuki onboard, the Bajaj Dominar 250 will be sold in two colour options – Canyon Red and Vine Black.

