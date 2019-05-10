Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Cruiser Priced at Rs 82,253

The new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 replaces the Avenger 180 to become the company’s entry-level cruiser offering and will compete with the Suzuki Intruder 150.



About a year ago, Bajaj had discontinued the Avenger Street 150. Currently, their cruiser line-up consists of the newly launched Avenger Street 160 and the Avenger Street 220 and Avenger Cruise 220.

Apart from the 160-cc engine, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 comes equipped with ABS on the front wheel. The design of the new cruiser from Bajaj is identical to the outgoing Avenger 180 apart from the new body graphics with a larger insignia. The Bajaj Avenger 160, like the 180, retains the roadster-style headlamp with LED DRLs, black alloy wheels and rear grab-rail with a rubber grip.

Powering the new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is a 160.4 cc, single-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and produces 15 PS at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The power output is slightly less than the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 which makes 15.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new Avenger tips the scale at 150 kg, and boasts of a power to weight ratio of over 100 PS/tonne, compared to the erstwhile Avenger 150’s 98 PS/tonne.



Like its predecessor, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 rides on 90/90-17 tubeless front tyre and 130/90-15 tubeless rear tyre, and gets a 260-mm front disc in combination with a 130-mm drum at the rear. The new Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is available in two colours, Ebony Black and Spicy Red, carrying a price tag of Rs 82,253 (ex-showroom).