Bajaj Auto EV-Focused Brand To Be Introduced

Bajaj Chetak electric launch price in India

Bajaj Auto has an electric vehicle subsidiary brand in the pipeline that will also house hybrid vehicles.

The Indian motorcycle giant is in the making of a whole new subsidiary company to take on the electric drive the world is striving in. There hasn’t been a name tagged on the new subsidiary yet, but, production will be made on two, three, and light four wheeled vehicles. Investment figures showcase numbers of upto Rs 100 crore for the new project, which though may seem like a huge amount, would only be the start of the new venture.

Electric vehicles are indeed the future of transportation the world over, with numerous manufacturers investing time and money into the process for cleaner greener means of travel. In addition, exhorbidant fuel pricing has played its role with consumers who have started looking for more affordable means of travel. Governments too, have been offering huge incentives for both manufacturers and consumers, building and purchasing, electric and hybrid vehicles, which does play a major role as well. Currently, Bajaj Auto have the Chetak as their only electric offer that competes with the likes of the TVS, Hero, Ather, the upcoming OLA scooters, and a few more. An exciting time for electric motoring.

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India's most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
