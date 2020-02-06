Bike India

#AutoExpo2020 Everve Motors Makes Debut

Everve Motors enters into the electric vehicle market with the introduction of their maiden luxury e-scooter at Auto Expo.

The prototype of the unconventional looking e-scooter is said to come with a premium battery with a lifespan of three to five years. The prototype is said to go by the name, EF-1.

The EF-1 claims to have a top speed of 90 km/hour, and give the rider a speed range of 110km/hr.\
The EF-1 runs a 3.3 kW and 5 kW motor. It has a dual battery set up, weighing 12 kgs each and a lifespan of up to five years. The e-scooter can charge in five hours and it can also fast charge from 0-50% in an hour and a half. It comes with ABS and is said to launch by end 2020.

The EF-1 is very futuristic looking with its cutting design, sharp headlights and colour scheme.

The Pune based company is headed by Srinivas Reddy. He with his team of 22 skilled people made this happen in three months. Srinivas states it been his dream to create a product like this. Especially in a time like this when we may be heading into a serious climate change.

