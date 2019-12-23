Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Auto Expo 2020 is Almost Here

by Leave a Comment

The Auto Expo 2020 will give Indian businesses and consumers a chance to see what the automotive world holds in store for the market in the immediate, and, in some cases, not-so-immediate, future.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020 is set to open from 7-12 February at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida with an inauguration ceremony on 6 February. It is an event worth looking forward to because some manufacturers use this space to launch key models in their India line-up. This year, the organizers have elected to run with the theme ‘Explore the World of Mobility’, so it is fair to expect a large number of eco-friendly motoring alternatives to the internal combustion engine and just as many ‘connected’ vehicles.

Also on display will be the latest innovations in the safety and emission departments as well. That being said, Auto Expo 2020 will feature a lot of upcoming BS VI vehicles. In addition to established brands and key stakeholders in the Indian automotive market we may also expect to see a large number of start-ups as well.

When planning a visit, please note that this year, the Auto Expo will have six ‘special’ days, namely Enterprise Day, Goodwill Day, Family Day, Women Power Day, Green Day, and Driving Experience Day. On 7 February, the Show begins from 11 am and continues until 7 pm whereas on other days, it will go on until 8 pm.

Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, and President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “The auto industry is putting its best foot forward to match the aspirations of the nation and this edition of the Auto Expo 2020 will bring to fore the futuristic trends and practicality towards encompassing a multitude of facets of mobility, especially the underlying focus on electric mobility, technology infusion and safety. This Auto Expo would give a new dimension and feel to the visitors and enable them to, explore the world of mobility, through a world-class tech-enabled experience for the auto lovers.”

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Marc Marquez becomes youngest ever MotoGP winner at COTA
Ducati have launched the new Supersport
Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap