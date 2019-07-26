Ather Energy Enters Chennai; Inaugurates New Ather Space

Premium electric scooter makers Ather Energy have set up an ‘Ather Space’ experience centre at Wallace Garden Road, in the Nungambakkam area of Chennai.



The Ather Space in Chennai is now the second of its kind in the country, and the new experience centre is said to be twice the size as compared to the one in Bengaluru, which was inaugurated about a year ago. The Ather Space is more like a lounge where customers can get to know more about the engineering and mechanical efforts that have gone into manufacturing the Ather electric scooters. For this purpose, the company has a naked scooter up on display which shows all the key components, and one can even learn more about the features. Prospective customers can also book test-ride slots online, prior to visiting the Ather Space, and have a go at the premium e-scooter.

The company started accepting pre-orders for the Ather 450 e-scooter in Chennai earlier this month and they are sold-out till the end of the year. The on-road price of the Ather 450 is Rs 1.31 lakh, while the Ather 340 costs Rs 1.19 lakh in Chennai. The price includes the Regulation 2 helmets, along with the FAME 2 subsidy and other basics such as insurance, road tax, GST, and other fees. The scooters cost more in Chennai as compared to Bengaluru because of the four per cent road tax levied by the Tamil Nadu government. (Also read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire Details Revealed)

As of now, Ather have installed ten Ather Grid points or fast charging centres in Chennai which are located in public places such as malls, offices and cafes. You may find an Ather Grid in Forum Vijaya Mall, AtWorks and a few restaurants and even grocery stores. To encourage adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy will provide free charging at Ather Grids till December 2019 for all-electric two- and four-wheelers, and are aiming to add close to 50 more charging points to their network.