Aprilia Tuono 125 Spotted on Aprilia India Website

The Aprilia Tuono 125 was recently spotted online on the Aprilia India website. The price of the bike has not been mentioned yet.

All the features and specifications of the bike have not yet been listed on the website but this is what we know. The Aprilia Tuono comes with a lightweight frame, 40mm USD forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear. The bike is equipped with ABS and a 14-litre fuel tank. The bike is powered by a Euro-4 124.2 cc single-cylinder engine with a four-valve and SOHC setup. The engine is said to give an output of 15 hp and 11 Nm of torque at 8,250 Rpm.

You could say the Aprilia Tuono 125 is a baby Tuono v4 1100. Both bikes are clearly cut from the same cloth in the looks department. The Tuono 125 offers a riding position which is not too aggressive but a bit more on the comfortable, relaxed side.

Aprilia showcased the RS 150 and Tuono 150 at Auto Expo 2018. Customers were hoping to see these two bikes enter the Indian market but Aprilia surely has different plans for now.
It is practically impossible that we get the Euro-4 Aprilia Tuono 125 here as mentioned on their website because of the new emission policies. When it does show up, the Tuono 125 will be a direct contender to the KTM RC 125. However, nothing is confirmed until Aprilia officially launch the bike.

