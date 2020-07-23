Aprilia Storm 125 Disc Brake Variant Launched

Bike India

The Aprilia Storm 125 is the most accessible Aprilia in India and now it gets a disc brake variant.

The new disc-brake Aprilia Storm 125 is priced at Rs 91,321 (ex-showroom); Rs 5,500 more than the standard variant. We got our first glimpse of this variant at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year but the coronavirus lockdown seems to have delayed its launch by a few months. Pre-bookings for the scooter had begun earlier this month and deliveries should begin shortly.

The new equipment in the braking department is a 200-mm front disc brake that is bitten on by a twin-piston caliper. Braking at the rear wheel continues to be managed by a 150-mm drum brake. Aprilia India have not equipped this scooter with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), instead they are providing the Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard. Other notable features in this model include 12-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres, semi-digital instrument cluster and new graphics. The Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant will be available with a choice of two colours – Red and Yellow.

Joshua Varghese

