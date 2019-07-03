AMW CFMoto Launch in India

CFMoto has tied up with Bangalore based AMW (Asia MotorWorks) motorcycles and will launch four new motorcycles, ranging between 300-cc to 650-cc range, to India

The new CFMoto motorcycles coming to India include the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT. According to the company, the bikes have been designed in Austria and are manufactured in China. The launch was supposed to take place this week but due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, the launch has been postponed until further notice. The bikes will be brought to India via completely knocked down (CKD) kits and the entry-level offering is expected to be will be the CFMoto 300NK.

CFMoto 300NK

Internationally, the Chinese manufacturer sells a 150 cc, as well as a 250 cc bike but the entry-level bike from CFMoto in India, will be the 300-cc naked motorcycle. The CFMoto 300NK is powered by a 292.4-cc single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. From some angles, the 300NK appears to be very similar to the popular KTM Duke range. The minimalistic design and lightweight cycleparts give it a lightweight of 151 kg. Other features include LED headlights, USD forks in the front, rear monoshock suspension and front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. This new street fighter will go up against the KTM 250 Duke, Honda CB300R and the Bajaj Dominar 400 and is expected to come with an aggressive price tag. We feel that the CFMoto 300NK could be priced between Rs 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh.

CFMoto 650-cc Range

The 650NK is a naked streetfighter, the 650MT is an adventure tourer and the 650GT is a sports tourer. All three bikes use the same platform and are powered by a 649.3cc twin-cylinder inline, eight-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. The power output on each of the bikes will be regulated differently to match the character of the motorcycle. All three bikes use a six-speed gearbox and get twin discs up front and a single rear disc.

The 650NK weighs in at 206 kg, the 650MT weighs 218 kg and the 650GT is the heaviest weighing 226 kg(weight with Standard Mounting System and Side Cases). The suspension set-up is different on the bikes with the 650GT and the 650NK using telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, while the 650MT gets USD forks up front with a monoshock at the rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard on all three motorcycles. The 650-cc-trio is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and 6.5 lakh approximately.

Reports state that AMW is setting up a production facility near Bangalore where the bikes will be assembled. The facility will have a production capacity of 10,000 units per year. Sales will commence from dealerships coming up in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. CFMoto also plans to bring the 400NK, 400GT and the fully-faired 250SR to India next year. We look forward to riding the new CFMoto bikes to tell you all about them.

