22Motors Patent Hill Assist Feature

22Motors files a patent for Hill Assist feature which will be made available on their electric scooters.The Flow WEB

Electric scooter-makers 22Motors filed a worldwide patent for its Hill-Assist feature on 7 February 2019 which was then granted on 9 May 2019. The Hill-Assist feature will be the first of its kind seen on an electric scooter in India. This is yet another addition to the many safety features already offered by 22 Motors.

Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-founder of 22Motors said, “we often underestimate the dangers of riding uphill and while most four-wheelers are complete with safety features like hill start assist, we firmly believe that everyone has an equal right to safety.”

The Hill-Assist feature provides the rider with an easier and safer experience while riding on an inclined surface. While climbing up a slope the scooter will automatically activate Hill-Assist and make sure that the scooter does not roll back down, giving the rider time to accelerate.

The Hill-Assist feature along with features such as Reverse Mode, Cruise Mode and Drag mode are helping 22Motors scooter become one of the most technologically-advanced electric scooters available in India today. The Drag Mode will let you ride the scooter at three km/h when it has broken down, saving you the trouble of dragging your scooter all the way to the workshop. The Reverse Mode allows you to back up with the throttle so that you don’t have to bear the strain of manually backing up the scooter.

Other features in the scooter include intelligent AI that learns how the specific user is riding, based on which it will schedule servicing and order parts. This will typically lead to minimising breakdowns. The scooter also offers cloud-based data analysis and Intelligent Collision Detection alert.

Also read: #AutoExpo2018 Twenty-two Motors Flow Launched

Story: Azaman Chothia

