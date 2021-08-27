2022 Indian Motorcycles Chief Line-Up Launched

The 2022 Indian Motorcycles Chief line-up has been launched in India starting at Rs 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom) with the company’s Ride Command touchscreen system.

The new range will consist of three new models the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and the Super Chief Limited Models. These would sport the Thunderstroke 1890-cc v-twin, air-cooled motor that produces a 162 Nm of grunt. All models will also come with ABS as standard keeping in tune with modern safety norms.

Indian Motorcycles have also introduced their Ride Command system which is a 101-mm round touch screen that features a host of operations via grip control or touch. The system offers information such as gauge configurations, bike and rides details, turn-by-turn navigation, and if using a Bluetooth helmet communicator their music, phone calls, and more. The touchscreen can also be operated with gloves on allowing further ease of use when on the road.

Commenting on the announcement, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India said, “The Chief is a hallowed brand that has a glorious history and has garnered a steadfast fan following through the years and across the globe. As an ode to this brand on its 100th anniversary, we have launched the new Chief lineup of motorcycles today that will excite every ardent cruiser enthusiast in India with their technological prowess, timeless elegance, and modern performance.”