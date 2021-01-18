Bike India

2021 Honda Grazia Sports Edition Launched at Rs 82,564

The new 2021 Honda Grazia Sports Edition gets some styling updates that make the 125-cc scooter appear more youthful than the standard variant.
Though there is no change in the overall design, the 2021 Honda Grazia Sport Edition gets some new body decals and highlights that aim to give the 125-cc scooter a sportier character. This special edition model is offered in two colour options – Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red with contrasting highlights on the front apron and rear grab-rail. The black colour option gets red accents, while the latter features a white-colour trim. Both the colours get bold “Grazia” and “125” stickers which further enhance the style quotient.

No changes have been made to the engine or cycle parts and it continues to be equipped with a BS6-compliant, 125-cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech. The scooter still produces 8.2 hp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.
Like the BS6 version, the 2021 Honda Grazia Sport Edition will also come with Idling Stop System, a side stand indicator with engine-cut off, integrated pass switch, external fuel lid, and redesigned glove box. The telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance (+16mm) promises a smoother ride over road undulations. With the BS6 makeover, the 125-cc Honda scooter also features a digital instrument cluster along with a multi-function switch.

The new 2021 Honda Grazia Sports Edition has been priced at Rs 82,564 (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 1,000 more expensive than the standard version.

Sarmad Kadiri

Email

