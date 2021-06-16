Bike India

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched In India Starting At Rs 37.20 Lakh

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour has been launched in the country starting at Rs 37.20 lakh ex-showroom for the manual transmission variant.

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour will be a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit from Japan and will be made available in two variants – Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmission. However, only the DCT variant is fitted with Honda’s airbag system. Gizmos galore are present on the 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour which springs no surprise really. In addition to the ample tech, we still see the flat six-cylinder 1,833-cc liquid-cooled motor that churns out 125 hp and 170 Nm of torque. Choice of either the seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual gearbox is offered with the latter bearing a price tag of Rs 39.16 lakh ex-showroom.

Speaking on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The benchmark of luxury on two-wheels for the urban commute or open highways, the 2021 Gold Wing Tour offers unmatched comfort. This flagship model from Honda packs the best balance of sharp design, latest equipment, and advanced features that will truly redefine the ‘Art of Luxury Touring’ in India.”

