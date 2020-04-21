Bike India

Official Triumph Tiger 900 India Launch Details Out

In a recent interaction with Bike India, Triumph Motorcycles India’s Business Head – Shoeb Farooq announced that the new Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India in May 2020.
Bike India exclusive Triumph Tiger 2020 launch date revealed

In a bid to provide more engaging content to our readers during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, we have started a new series of web-interviews called the Bike India Pitstop. During one such video interview, the Business Head of Triumph Motorcycles India revealed that the much-awaited Triumph Tiger 900 will be launched in India towards the end of May 2020. He disclosed, “The Triumph Tiger 900s are just around the corner. Through this forum, I would like to share that we are preparing ourselves for a launch in the second half of May unless there is a delay due to the lockdown situation.”

Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India with the Rocket 3

The Triumph Tiger 900 will be replacing the popular middleweight Tiger 800, armed with a larger engine, improved features and more manageable dimensions. The 2020 version gets a new Euro 5 compliant, 888-cc engine which continues to churn out 95 horsepower but peaks earlier at 8,750 rpm, when compared to the older 800-cc motor. The other notable change is the reworked steel trellis frame which now gets a bolt-on aluminium subframe to save weight.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Ducati Streetfighter V4 India Launch Details Out)

Internationally, the Triumph Tiger 900s are available in two new variants, however, the nomenclature has changed. The Tiger 900 GT line are what Triumph are calling the road-biased versions that replace the XR variants, while the off-road-focused XC Tiger 800s have been replaced by a new Rally line-up. Both versions of the Triumph Tiger 900 will be equipped with a large, info-packed seven-inch digital colour display, while a six-axis IMU is at the core of the Tiger 900’s suite of safety aids. The new Triumph Tiger 900 range is expected to be priced around Rs 12.50 lakh onwards. (Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 Ride Review)

Watch Bike India Pitstop featuring Triumph Motorcycles India, Business Head – Shoeb Farooq

