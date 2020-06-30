2020 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Breaks Cover



The Brutale 1000 RR is the flagship super-naked from Italian brand MV Agusta, and it is here in its 2020 guise.

The Brutale 1000 RR is, of course, a sporty naked bike and it retains its flamboyant and very typically Italian styling cues in its newest guise. The sharp lines, muscular design and singular full-LED oval headlamp with integrated DRLs are all present, as are the stubby pipes sticking out from under the tailpiece in a 2×2 configuration. The tail lamp unit is also full-LED and has been redesigned to match the latest style approach for the brand. All these elements lend the bike a distinctive charm and unmatched kerb appeal. The inclusion of aluminium rims and carbon fibre elements across the bike not only add to its dynamic aesthetic but also help keep its weight down. The 2020 Brutale 1000 RR tips the scales at a kerb weight of 186 kg.

You will also spot those characteristic winglets upfront, and they have been added for improved aerodynamics and better downforce. Giorgio Mazzotti, the Design Director at MV Agusta said that the approach to designing the new Brutale 1000 isn’t “an undressing of a supersport” but a ground-up approach to give it that classic naked style. Those winglets are needed too, as the Brutale’s 998-cc inline-four produces 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine has been given a thorough redesign and borrows cues from F1 and MotoGP technology. The idea of using a central timing chain and titanium piston rods, for example, both come from MotoGP. There are also new valve guides and camshafts, along with a redesigned carbon fibre airbox that works in conjunction with the direct ram-air intakes upfront to help exploit the engine’s potency. The Brutale 1000 RR features top-spec componentry all around, with race-spec fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension front and rear, and a Brembo braking system featuring dual floating 320 mm discs up front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

There is also a new Bosch 9 Plus electronics system on the Brutale which features all the fancy equipment like a six-axis IMU, ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, launch control, multiple riding modes and front lift control all integrated seamlessly into the ride experience. The bike has been developed with a “rider focussed” approach says Brian Gillen, MV Agusta’s new R&D Director. The bike is a result of over 170,000 hours of computer-aided analysis in the virtual world, and Gillen says that the electronics on the Brutale are like the secret police: present, yet invisible. He expanded on the lift control system on the Brutale, saying, “MV Agusta does not have wheelie control, we control front lift.” He says that the bike maintains wheelie altitude when you open up the throttle to give you better control on the bike and prevent the load on the front from fluctuating due to the constant lifting and dropping of the front wheel.

Gillen used the phrase “building trust with the rider” a lot throughout his technical presentation, saying that the new Brutale 1000 RR wouldn’t just be a track tool, but useable everywhere and for a variety of riders with varying skill levels, and likened riding the bike to a Dr Jekyll, Mr Hyde experience.

The new Brutale 1000 RR is also rife features. This includes a 5.5-inch TFT display, cornering lamps, Bluetooth connectivity and app connectivity too. The new MV Ride App allows you to control the bike’s engine, suspension and safety parameters from your smartphone and even save custom maps to specific geographies like race tracks or iconic bits of road. You can share these maps with the community at large and even track your routes and trip details with fellow riders.

No word yet on the price or the India launch of the Brutale 1000 RR, but when it does hit showrooms we expect it to go up against the likes of the Ducati Streetfighter V4. Stay tuned for more details regarding the arrival and price-point of the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR in India, and until then enjoy our slideshow of the bike.