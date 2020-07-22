2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R Spotted Testing

The 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R has been spotted testing on public roads once again, hinting at an upcoming launch in the near future.

BS6 norms had taken the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS off the company’s Indian line-up. Now it seems that both motorcycles are slated to make a comeback because they have been spotted testing. Even in camo guise, it seems evident that BMW have made more than BS6 emission equipment changes. A YouTube user uploaded a short video of the motorcycles on the highway and it appears that the smallest of the BMWs have received a facelift and maybe some new features also.

In the latest spy shots of the 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R we can see more details. It is evident that the front end of the motorcycle has been refreshed. The headlamp now boasts of LED treatment and the fuel tank looks more butch due to the addition of a few new panels. Visual appeal has also been amped up with a golden USD fork and a red frame.

The BMW G 310 GS also has a slightly redesigned front cowls to accommodate the new headlight design and even a reworked fuel tank. The most crucial of changes lie in the powerplant. The BMW twins also use the same 312.2-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the TVS Apache RR 310. In the 2020 RR 310, this mill produces 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Furthermore, the RR 310 features new tech including ride-by-wire throttle, four ride modes and a smartphone connectivity-supported console. Since the motorcycles share the same platform, we can expect to see these features on the BMWs also but it is yet to be confirmed.

Since the motorcycles spotted testing appear to be quite close to production-ready models, we can assume that a launch is imminent. Expect both motorcycles to have similar pricing to their outgoing BS4 models.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Celebrate 40 Years of GS

Source: Abhinav Bhatt and Indian Autos Blog

Story: Joshua Varghese