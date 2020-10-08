2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Launched

The BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have been launched at Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 2.85 lakh respectively (both prices are ex-showroom).

The BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS had been off the market for a while since India switched to new emission norms but now they are back with engines that fit the bill, more features, and most importantly, with price tags that put the BMW badge within reach of a larger section of enthusiasts. The G 310 R has taken a price cut of Rs 54,000 while the G 310 GS has shed Rs 64,000. That should be enough to allow BMW Motorrad to take the fight to motorcycles from the KTM range and the TVS Apache RR 310.

While the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS’s styling remains intact, they have received a few small but crucial visual upgrades. Both motorcycles have received fresh colours and graphics that make them much more visually striking than before. They have also received BMW LED lighting all around and adjustable levers for the brake and clutch like their larger siblings. In terms of rider aids, they come equipped with ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS and slipper clutch as standard.

Under the fresh, new look, the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS continue to be powered by the familiar 313-cc, four-valve. DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops the same figures as the BS4 model; 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm. BMW Motorrad claim that it will propel the motorcycles from 0-50 km/h in 2.5 seconds and then on to a top speed of 143 km/h.

The BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS’s EMI plans begin from Rs 4,500 and BMW Motorrad are also offering a three years unlimited kilometres warranty to further sweeten the deal. By the way, India is the first market in the world to receive the new G 310 R and the G 310 GS and both motorcycles are produced locally here at the TVS Motor Company facility in Hosur. The BMW G 310 R has been launched in the following colors – Cosmic Black, Polar White and ‘Style Sport’ in Limestone Metallic. The BMW G 310 GS has been launched in the following colors – Polar White, ‘40 years of GS’ Edition in Cosmic Black and ‘Style Rallye’ in Kyanite blue Metallic.

Story: Joshua Varghese