2019 Suzuki Intruder FI Priced At Rs 1.08 Lakh in India



New Suzuki Intruder cruiser has been launched in a Metallic Matte Titanium Silver colour and gets more comfortable ergonomics.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) have updated the Intruder 150-cc cruiser motorcycle to offer a relaxed rider geometry. The 2019 Suzuki Intruder comes with a revised front footrest position which has been moved closer to the rider. Even the gear shift lever and brake pedal have been modified which should make them easier to use. Apart from this the 2019 model also gets a new backrest for the pillion, while the belly cowl which the out-going model sported hasn’t made it to the new Suzuki Intruder. (Also read: Suzuki Intruder 150 Review)

The Suzuki Intruder 150 is available in two variants – the standard model is priced at Rs 1.01 lakh, and the fuel-injected version costs Rs 1.08 lakh (prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both versions come powered by a 154.9-cc single that produces 14.8 PS and 14 Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The standard features include ABS and a fully-digital instrument console.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 edition, Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said, “We are delighted to start the new fiscal year with the launch of new Suzuki Intruder which will fascinate the customers for a relaxed ride. With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country. The 2019 Intruder will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides.”