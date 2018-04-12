2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In Maharashtra



The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in both carburettor and EFI (electronic fuel injection) variants with prices starting at Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom Maharashtra) for the base carburettor-and-drum-brake variant. The EFI model comes with disc brakes in the front and the rear, while the carb-ed version is available in disc up front and rear drum brake setup. The mid-variant with carburettor and disc is priced at Rs 82,990, while the top-end EFI with disc brakes costs Rs 89,990 (ex-showroom).

The 2018 model gets a 159.7 cc 4-valve oil-cooled single. The fuel injected version produces 16.8 PS at 8,000 rpm, that’s 0.3 PS more than the carburettor version; while both variants churns out 14.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and come mated to a 5-speed gear box.

Arun Siddharth, Vice President (Marketing), Premium Two-Wheelers, International Business and TVS Racing said, “Over the last 10 years, the TVS Apache RTR series has always embodied pure racing performance. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a compelling offering for racing enthusiasts, being the most powerful motorcycle in the segment. We are confident that the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will create customer delight with racing performance; dynamics and looks.”

TVS Motor claims that the Apache RTR 160 4V has the most powerful 160-cc engine and has best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. This helps the bike achieve a claimed top-speed of 114 km/h for the fuel injected variant; that’s one km/h over the carburettor version’s top-speed. The RTR 160 4V comes with a promise to do 0-60 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series is available in three colour options – Racing Red, Metallic Blue and Knight Black.