Yamaha launches XSR155 and FZ-Rave, Debuts its first two EVs, Aerox E and EC-06, in India

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled four new models for the Indian market, spanning premium motorcycles, electric scooters, and mass market commuters in what marks one of the brand’s most significant product offensives in recent memory.​ Furthermore, Yamaha also revealed its ambitious plans to launch no less than a whopping 26 new two-wheelers by the end of the next calendar year.

Yamaha XSR155

The XSR155, priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer, marks the debut of Yamaha’s neo retro sport series in India. The model shares its mechanical underpinnings with the R15 and MT-15, using the same 155-cc liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation. Peak output stands at 18.4 hp at 10,000 rpm with 14.2 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, channelled through a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.​

What sets the XSR155 apart is its styling direction. A round LED headlight, teardrop fuel tank, and flat single-piece seat give it a distinctly different character from its sportier siblings. The Deltabox frame carries upside-down front forks and a linked monoshock rear, with dual-channel ABS and traction control handling braking and stability. Four colour options are available, alongside two accessory packages for Scrambler and Café Racer themes.​

Yamaha Aerox E and Yamaha EC-06: The Electrics

Yamaha’s first electric offerings for India arrive in the form of the Aerox E and EC-06, both scheduled for an early 2026 launch. Prices of both the scooters will be revealed closer to launch.

The Aerox E extends the brand’s “Maxi Sports” philosophy into battery-powered territory with a 9.4 kW peak motor producing 48 Nm of torque. Twin detachable 3 kWh batteries deliver a certified 106 kilometre range, with removable packs allowing home charging. Three ride modes alongside a Boost function cater to varied riding situations, whilst single-channel ABS and a five inch TFT display with navigation provide contemporary features.​

The EC-06 takes a different approach, targeting urban commuters with a fixed 4 kWh battery offering 160 kilometres of certified range. Peak motor output reaches 6.7 kW, with a nine-hour charging time via a standard home plug. The model was developed locally with input from River Mobility and focuses on practical everyday transport rather than performance.​

FZ Rave

Rounding out the launches is the FZ Rave, priced at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and aimed squarely at the volume 150-cc segment. A 149-cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 12.4-hp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission. Single-channel ABS and front and rear disc brakes feature alongside full LED lighting and a projector headlamp. At 136 kg with a 13-litre fuel tank, the FZ Rave positions itself as a practical daily option that builds on the learnings from 2.75 million FZ-S motorcycles already sold in India.​

The model arrives in Matte Titan and Metallic Black colour schemes, which its maker claims were developed through customer research to align with current preferences. Its positioning suggests Yamaha is aiming to retain existing FZ customers whilst attracting new riders seeking a blend of efficiency and road presence in urban conditions.