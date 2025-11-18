Ultraviolette Makes a Powerful UK Debut at Motorcycle Live 2025

Ultraviolette has officially entered the United Kingdom, launching its flagship F77 MACH 2 Recon and F77 SuperStreet Recon at the Motorcycle Live Show in Birmingham. Partnering with MotoMondo for distribution, this marks a major milestone for the Indian EV manufacturer in its global expansion journey.

The F77 series takes centrestage with aeronautics-inspired design, advanced electronics, and a 10.3-kWh battery offering up to 323 km of range. With 30-kW peak power and a top speed of 155 km/h, the motorcycles bring a bold new flavour to Britain’s performance EV segment.

Ultraviolette also unveiled its next-gen platforms, led by the revolutionary X-47 Crossover—the world’s first motorcycle to feature integrated radar technology as standard. Its UV HyperSense system offers blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, overtake alerts, and rear-collision warnings, setting new safety benchmarks.

Alongside it, the Tesseract scooter debuted with radar, dashcam integration, traction control, and a 7-inch TFT display, while the lightweight Shockwave motorcycle showcased a 0–60 km/h acceleration time of just 2.9 seconds.

With UK-India trade ties strengthening and MotoMondo’s strong network, Ultraviolette aims to reshape electric mobility in the region—combining futuristic design, intelligent engineering, and uncompromised performance.