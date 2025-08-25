Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

TVS Orbiter, all-new Electric Scooter Positioned below TVS iQube, gets Launch Date

by Leave a Comment

The name “Orbiter” hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we are highly confident of it based on TVS’s recent trademark filings

TVS Orbiter teaser

TVS Motor has just released a teaser and sent out invites for what we believe is an all-new electric scooter bearing the name “Orbiter,” to be launched on Thursday, August 28th, 2025. 

The block-your-date invite reveals little in the way of details but that massive “O” in the illustration, the “Get ready for an electrifying ride” tagline, as well as recent trademark filings by the Hosur-based company lead us to believe that this is an EV that will sit below TVS’s existing iQube in its portfolio.

Scant details aside, here’s what we expect from the latest TVS. From the filings, we believe it would sport large alloy wheels and a modern and minimalistic design ethos. To keep costs low and make it accessible to the masses, the Orbiter could employ a hub-mounted motor, plus a smaller battery pack than the iQube. Its equipment and features set could also be scantier than the iQube’s.

Interestingly, another set of leaked documents, this time from Indonesia, has given us a hint at TVS’s upcoming electric scooter, though we can’t confirm if they are the same machine that’s going to see the light of the day on August 28. This leak from overseas indicates a suave looking scooter with an extremely contemporary style and LED elements all around. There’s also a tall windscreen, perhaps taller than an EV of its range needs, and dual rear shock absorbers.

We won’t have to wait too long to confirm if these leaks directly pertain to what TVS will be unveiling come August 28. Either way, the new TVS Orbiter will be priced below the TVS iQube, whose prices currently span from Rs 1 lakh all the way to a whopping Rs 2 lakh ex-showroom, for the top-end variant.

s.akhtar@nextgenpublishing.net'

I make things up and write them down.

Saeed Akhtar – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Facebook  • Twitter

Related posts:

Hero Glamour X 125 First Ride Review - The Bike India Verdict

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat Variant Launched in India

Hero Glamour X 125, with Features Rivaling Much Larger Motorcycles, Launched in India

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *