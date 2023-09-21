TVS Apache RTE Marks the Arrival of One-make Electric Racing

With the TVS Apache RTE, the Indian brand has launched the country’s first-ever electric two-wheeler racing championship.

On September 29, 2023, the TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC) will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC).

Eight hand-picked riders will take part in the first round of the championship. These riders will race on the new TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles designed specifically for the championship.

The TVS Apache RTE features the highest power-to-weight ratio in its class, a liquid-cooled motor and high-efficiency liquid-cooled motor controller, the battery pack has advanced chemistry and high-power cells, with carbon chains, and a carbon-fibre battery case that also acts as a stressed member of the chassis. An Advanced Battery Management System brings race-specific algorithms for advanced configuration controls and high levels of safety, A single-reduction motor is connected to the rear wheel via sprockets and roller chains. It gets Öhlin’s bespoke front and rear suspension,Brembo brake system with a 320-mm front disc, calipers, and master cylinder, carbon-fibre front and rear wheels,Pirelli Super Corsa tyres and a carbon-fibre fairing with the lowest coefficient of drag that is best-in-class.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India’s first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy. In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness.”