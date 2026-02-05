Suzuki Bolsters the Access 125 with ABS Safety Tech

The veteran 125-cc scooter receives a technical safety update just weeks after Suzuki’s foray into the electric segment

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially integrated a single-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) into its flagship Access 125 range. The move comes at a busy time for the manufacturer, following the January debut of the e-Access, its first electric scooter. This latest update suggests that while the Japanese manufacturer is looking toward a battery-powered future, it isn’t quite finished refining the petrol-powered stalwarts that built its Indian foundation.

The inclusion of ABS is a practical, if overdue, nod to modern safety standards for a scooter that has long been a staple of the Indian commute. Functionally, the system is designed as a rider-assist tool to regulate brake pressure and prevent wheel lock during emergency stops—a common hazard on unpredictable city roads. Suzuki has been careful to note that the mechanical guts of the scooter remain untouched; the familiar balance of “pick-up” and fuel efficiency that defines the Access remains the same.

The update is localized to the top-tier trims of the family. The Access Ride Connect ABS Edition enters the market at Rs 92,328, offered in five shades, including the newer Pearl Shiny Beige. Meanwhile, the Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition, which features a more modern digital interface, is priced at Rs 98,378 (both ex-showroom) and introduces a Pearl Mat Aqua Silver option to the palette.

To ease the transition for buyers, Suzuki is pairing the launch with financial incentives, including a 6.99% interest rate and a state-level voucher giveaway for a limited number of customers. For a machine that has largely relied on its reputation for “bulletproof” reliability, this technical nudge toward safety provides a fresh argument for the Access in an increasingly crowded 125cc segment.