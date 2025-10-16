Revolt Motors Brings in Industry Veteran Roy Kurian as President

Revolt Motors has appointed Roy Kurian as President, tapping into over 31 years of automotive industry experience as India’s leading electric motorcycle manufacturer charts its expansion strategy.

Revolt Motors has appointed industry veteran Roy Kurian as its new President. Kurian’s career spans both conventional and electric vehicle segments, including senior roles at Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere), Baxy Mobility, Tork Motors, and Montra Electric. His track record centers on brand development, network expansion, and product strategy across the two-wheeler space.

The appointment comes as Revolt looks to scale operations beyond its current market position. Kurian previously spent eight years at Yamaha Motor India as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he oversaw growth from 200,000 units in 2010 to over a million units by 2016—a period that marked Yamaha’s resurgence in the Indian motorcycle market.

The executive holds a BBA from Bhopal School of Social Sciences and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from Safia College, Bhopal. He has also completed executive programs in Japan and was recognized among the Top 50 Brand Leaders in India by the CMO Council.

Founded in 2017, Revolt Motors positions itself as a pioneer in India’s electric two-wheeler segment. The company launched what it calls India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle and has been working to expand its dealership network across the country. The electric motorcycle market in India has seen rapid growth over the past three years, with multiple legacy manufacturers and startups competing for market share.