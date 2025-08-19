Ola S1 Pro Sport with 320 km Claimed Range Launched in India

Oh, this electric scooter also reportedly does 152 km/h

Ola has launched the Ola S1 Pro Sport, its sportiest electric scooter yet, at its recently concluded Sankalp 2025 event. Claimed to be its most powerful electric scooter offering yet, the S1 Pro Sport, essentially a sportier iteration of the existing S1 Pro, comes with two battery pack options, a 4 kWh version and a 5.2 kWh version, the latter of which is responsible for those impressive claimed performance figures.

What claims, you ask? Powered by Ola’s new 4680 Bharat Cell technology, the larger-hearted version of the S1 Pro Sport is capable of accelerating from 0 to 40 km/h in just two seconds, reach a top speed of 152 km/h should roads allow, and deliver 320 km of IDC range. Credit also goes to Ola’s indigenously produced ferrite electric motor, which achieves a peak power output of 16 kW and a peak torque of 71 Nm.

Visually, the S1 Pro Sport differentiates itself from the Gen 3 version of the S1 Pro with its new front fairing with an X-shaped pattern. There’s a compact windscreen, a carbon-fibre front fender and grab rail, and a redesigned seat. There’s LED lighting all around, including for the redesigned DRLs. The 14-inch alloys come with wider rubber to compensate for the increased performance, and the suspension (gas-charged at the rear) has been thoroughly revised as well.

Ola also took this occasion to introduce Move OS 6, the next generation of its proprietary OS, which brings with it 25 new features, chief among them ADAS, a first for this segment, offering features like collision warnings, blind spot alerts, and adaptive cruise control thanks to a front-facing camera that serves as both a dashcam and a security monitor.

Ola is offering the S1 Pro Sport at an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom, though that might be set to change soon. Customers can book one for Rs 999 today, and deliveries are set to commence early 2026.