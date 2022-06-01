Okinawa and Tacita Join Hands To Manufacture Electric Two-Wheelers

An agreement was signed on 18 May 2022 between Okinawa and Tacita for the production of electric two-wheelers.

Okinawa Autotech, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, and Tacita, an Italian manufacturer of electric and performance motorcycles have joined hands to produce electric two-wheelers. The new company, born from the joint venture, will be based in India and will begin production in India in 2023. They say that the main purpose of this joint venture is to pursue, for both companies, the goal of lowering the use of fossil fuels, as well as establishing themselves in the future as a top player in the world of electric two-wheelers.

Okinawa will provide the local development of the future product and its production line, while Tacita will provide the powertrain – controller, motor, battery packs and BMS (battery management system). This partnership will consist of two product lines: scooters and motorcycles which are meant for the domestic as well as international markets. The entire range will be equipped with connectivity systems using Okinawa technology.

The design will be developed in Italy at the Tacita headquarters with Okinawa technicians and the Italian team for the development of the powertrain, battery packs, and BMS. Road tests will be carried out both in India and Italy in all weather conditions. The goal for both companies is to offer extremely reliable, pleasant, and usable products for maximum customer satisfaction. The bikes are said to go into production early next year at the second facility of Okinawa in Rajasthan.

Addressing his vision for the JV, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, commented, “Tacita’s mission is aligned with ours towards creating a sustainable future. We envisage the collaboration to create a synergy effect that will accelerate our commitment to electric mobility. There is a steady and conscious shift in consumer preferences and we have witnessed a growing demand for premium and performance electric motorcycles in India. Tacita will help us in creating a marketplace that matches the demand for futuristic technology and products. Their advanced & futuristic technology will also further broaden and strengthen our existing product range.”

Speaking on the partnership, Pierpaolo Rigo, Managing Director, Tacita, mentioned, “We are delighted to partner with a leading e-scooter manufacturer in India. The leadership team of Okinawa Autotech has a rich on-ground experience and knowledge about the market, competition, and customer behaviour. We are happy to provide our expertise in the premium EV bike segment to launch a top-end line of bikes. Our team along with Okinawa Engineers is dedicated to R&D to introduce unique product propositions that define the future.”