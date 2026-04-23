New Yezdi Scrambler Launched

The new iteration gets a revised engine and styling details

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles has launched the new Yezdi Scrambler at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,950 (ex-showroom).

The Yezdi Scrambler is now underpinned by a revised 334-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, called “Katar”, making 30 hp and 30 Nm, and, Yezdi says, will impart a fuel efficiency figure of 30 km/l. Moreover, the new engine weighs 40.8 kg, and the lowered weight of the engine means the kerb weight of the Scrambler has gone down too, now to 174 kg from the earlier 182 kg.

Apart from the revised engine, the Yezdi Scrambler now gets subtle styling changes, such as the “69” graphic, denoting the brand’s year of origin, on the oval side panel. It continues to be available in three colours, and boasts 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) tube-type spoke wheels, with a conventional fork up front and twin, preload-adjustable shocks at the rear.

The Yezdi Scrambler has only one logical direct rival, the Royal Enfield Scram 440, as the Honda CB350RS, though positioned as a scrambler, is essentially a street bike.