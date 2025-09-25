Motohaus Launches Mobster 135 in India, a 125-cc Scooter Packed with Segment-first Features

The Italian-origin Velocifero brand makes its latest move in India with the Mobster 135, a style-heavy scooter that hides a 125cc heart but promises big on tech and performance.

Motohaus, the official Indian partner for Brixton Motorcycles and Velocifero (VLF), has launched the all-new Mobster 135 in India.

VLF, or Velocifero, is an Italian brand with manufacturing operations in China. Motohaus has already brought in the VLF Tennis electric scooter, and the Mobster 135 now joins the portfolio as its latest premium offering. Make no mistake, despite the “135” in its name, the scooter is powered by a 125-cc engine – specifically a 125-cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 12.1 hp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The scooter offers a top speed of 105 km/h while keeping its kerb weight at 122 kg, promising agile urban performance.

The Mobster 135 brings a distinct Gen-Z appeal, combining striking design with advanced rider-focused features. These include switchable dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, dual gas-charged rear shock absorbers, and a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Riders also get modern touches like illuminated switchgear, full-LED lighting, keyless ignition, and an auto start/stop system. With a seat height of 797 mm, ground clearance of 155 mm, and a wheelbase of 1341 mm, the scooter promises both comfort and practicality in everyday use.

The Mobster 135 carries an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.30 lakh (for the first 2,500 customers), which is on the higher side for a 125cc offering. However, Motohaus is backing the launch with strong ownership benefits. Buyers receive a 4-year or 40,000 km standard warranty, along with a complimentary 1-year roadside assistance package.

That said, Motohaus is still building its footprint in India. The company currently operates just 12 dealerships across the country, with plans to add 10 more in the near future. For potential buyers, the limited sales and service network is something to keep in mind, especially given that Motohaus and VLF remain relatively untested in our market.

With its mix of performance, safety, and smart tech, the Mobster 135 is positioned as a stylish new benchmark in India’s fast-growing premium scooter segment, targeting young riders who demand more than just basic mobility.