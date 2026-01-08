KTM RC 160, New Entry Point to the RC Range, Launched in India

A smaller-capacity supersport aimed at young riders and first-time track enthusiasts

KTM has expanded its RC lineup in India with the introduction of the new RC 160, a fully faired motorcycle positioned as the most accessible model in the brand’s supersport portfolio. The RC 160 brings KTM’s familiar race focused design language to a lower displacement category, targeting younger riders and those stepping into the RC family for the first time.

Power comes from a 164.2-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 19 hp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch as standard. KTM claims a high-revving character with a redline at 10,200 rpm, and a top speed of 118 km/h.

The RC 160 is built around a trellis frame and features a fully faired body designed with aerodynamics in mind. Suspension duties are handled by 37 mm inverted front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS with a Supermoto mode. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and gets a 13.75-litre metal fuel tank.

In terms of equipment, the RC 160 features full LED lighting, an LCD instrument cluster, and electronic fuel injection. KTM also offers navigation support on select variants.

Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh ex-showroom, the RC 160 is almost Rs 18,000 more expensive than the Yamaha R15 in its standard trim. With this launch, KTM continues to broaden its reach in the entry level performance segment while maintaining a clear link to its racing-focused identity.