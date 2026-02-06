Is this the rumoured BMW 450 RR?

Or could it be its Austro-Indian counterpart?

The Internet is abuzz with a video, posted on Instagram by user Mithun Deshmukh, of a test mule under full cladding. And, most people have already dubbed it as either the production version of the Tangent RR concept that TVS showcased at the EICMA 2025, or an all-new BMW S 450 RR, essentially a smaller iteration of BMW’s litre-class supersport with the F 450 GS’ twin-cylinder engine.

Now, this seems plausible; the F 450 GS is set to launch soon. And considering it’s an all-new platform, it will no doubt lead to a naked and supersport spin-off. Besides, BMW and TVS could also be playing their cards as they initially did with the 310-cc platform, with BMW exclusively making the G 310 GS (off-roader) and G 310 R (naked), and TVS making the Apache RR 310 (supersport).

However, a closer look at the camouflaged bike vis-a-vis the Tangent concept raises a few doubts. First, the Tangent was showcased with a full-width LED DRL, which would likely translate to twin, horizontally oriented headlights, as on the Apache RR 310. The test bike, meanwhile, seems to have a flap in the middle likely covering the headlight. Moving to the rear, while the concept had a winged section with no tail lights or similar illumination, the test bike’s tail-lights are integrated into the indicators, a la the BMW S1000RR.

Nevertheless, there are chances of this test bike being something else entirely: the KTM RC 490.

First of all, the KTM 490 has already been spied testing overseas last year, so for it to be tested in India is the natural progression. More important, however, are the visual similarities. From the front, the KTM 490’s centrally mounted LED projector–like the 990 RC R–which could be what’s under the flap on the camouflaged test bike. Next, the RC 490 has winglets, which could be what seem to be stretching the fabric cover on the test mule. Lower down, the position of the fairing-mounted indicator, too, is similar. And the design of the alloy as well as the hubless front disc seem identical, though the disc is mounted on the left on the test bike, as opposed to the test RC’s right side.

Moving to the rear, both the RC 490 and this test bike sport integrated tail-lights and indicators. However, while the RC 490 spotted overseas had a single-sided swingarm, this one has a conventional swingarm. But that could simply be a way for KTM to keep costs down on the production version, while also setting the RC 490 apart from the CF Moto 450 SR, on which it’s based.

Ultimately, though, the liquid-cooled twin-pot mills on both bikes–420 cc on the TVS/BMW, 449.5 cc on the KTM–will make between 46 and 47 hp, and 42 and 43 Nm. This makes them worthy competitors to the Aprilia RS 457. And yes, we’re deliberately not considering the Kawasaki Ninja 500 here, as despite having nearly identical specifications (451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, making 45.4 hp and 42.6 Nm), its high price (Rs 5.66 lakh, ex-showroom) keeps it out of contention.