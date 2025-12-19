IMOTY2026: TVS Apache RTX is the Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2026

After a rigorous jury process and a closely fought contest, TVS’s latest Apache stands tallest at IMOTY 2026

The TVS Apache RTX has been crowned Indian Motorcycle of the Year 2026, closing out another intense edition of the country’s most credible two-wheeler award. Presented by JK Tyre, IMOTY 2026 brought together a wide spread of motorcycles, new ideas, and a jury that spent long hours riding, revisiting and debating what truly mattered over the past year.

IMOTY has always been about context. Not just performance on a track, but how a motorcycle fits into Indian riding life as a whole. The jury evaluation covered design, engineering, performance, efficiency, value and suitability for Indian conditions, with each motorcycle assessed across multiple touchpoints through the year before final deliberations at the jury meet.

This year’s field was among the most diverse IMOTY has seen. The KTM 390 Adventure finished as first runner-up, continuing to impress with its breadth of ability and everyday versatility. The Ultraviolette X-47 claimed the second runner-up position, marking an important moment for electric motorcycles, and underlining how far the segment has matured in intent and execution.

Voting followed IMOTY’s long established and transparent system, with each jury member allotted a maximum of 25 points and required to score at least five contenders. The process was independently overseen by Deloitte, with ballots collected, sealed and revealed only on stage during the awards ceremony.

Speaking at the event, IMOTY Chairman Kartik Ware noted that this year’s finalists represented a rare mix of diversity and accomplishment, making the final decision particularly challenging. TVS Motor Company, meanwhile, described the Apache RTX as a reflection of decades of racing experience and a clear statement of intent for the future of the Apache brand.

With this win, the Apache RTX joins a distinguished list of past IMOTY winners that includes the Aprilia RS 457, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Raider, motorcycles that defined their moment in time.

Alongside IMOTY, the Indian Car of the Year 2026 title was awarded to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI won the Premium Car Award and the Mahindra XEV 9e took home the Green Car Award, rounding out a landmark evening for the Indian automotive industry.