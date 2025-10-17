Honda WN7 Electric Motorcycle Debuts With Full Specs and Pricing

Honda has officially taken the wraps off its WN7, marking the manufacturer’s foray into the electric naked bike segment.

Honda is officially entering the electric motorcycle market, starting with the UK, with the WN7. The production motorcycle, which evolved from the EV Fun Concept showcased at EICMA 2024, carries a nomenclature that’s admittedly unconventional. According to Honda, the designation breaks down to ‘W’ representing the development philosophy “Be the Wind,” ‘N’ denoting its naked configuration, and the numeral 7 signaling its output classification. No word yet on whether this naming convention will carry over to other markets.

At the heart of the WN7 sits an 18-kW water-cooled electric motor mated to a belt drive system, delivering 100 Nm of torque. Honda positions the performance as comparable to 600-cc internal combustion machines in output, while the torque delivery supposedly matches 1,000-cc gasoline counterparts. With a kerb weight of 217 kg, the figures suggest brisk urban performance, though outright speed likely won’t be the bike’s calling card. An 11kW variant tailored for A1 license holders will also join the lineup.

The battery situation presents a somewhat contentious decision. Honda opted for a fixed lithium-ion pack rather than the swappable system hinted at during the concept phase. Range sits at 130 kilometres, which might raise eyebrows given the competition already offers more. The company has equipped the WN7 with CCS2 fast-charging capability, promising 20-80% replenishment in 30 minutes, while home charging via a standard outlet takes just under three hours for a complete cycle.

Tech amenities include a five-inch TFT display with RoadSync smartphone integration, LED lighting throughout, and a practical 20-litre underseat storage compartment. The streetfighter styling carries over largely unchanged from the concept, complete with a single-sided swingarm and dual front disc brakes.

Honda has set the UK price at £13,000, which directly translates to roughly Rs 13.5 lakh in India. Production kicks off in late 2025, with dealership arrivals slated for early 2026.