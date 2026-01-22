Honda Recalls Select CBR650R and CB1000 Hornet SP Motorcycles in India

The recall affects specific production batches of the middleweight supersport and the litre-class streetfighter, with repairs offered at no cost to owners

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a recall covering select units of its CBR650R and CB1000 Hornet SP sold in India, citing two unrelated technical concerns identified during internal checks.

The company has begun reaching out to affected customers directly, while also offering a public VIN verification tool that allows owners to confirm whether their motorcycle falls under the campaign.

For the CBR650R, the issue relates to the electrical system. Honda says that on certain motorcycles, a section of wiring in the turn indicator assembly can come into contact with a nearby metal component. Over time, regular vibration may cause abrasion, potentially leading to a short circuit. If this occurs, some lighting functions may fail, placing the motorcycle out of compliance with regulatory requirements. Units manufactured between December 16, 2024, and May 4, 2025, are believed to be at risk.

The CB1000 Hornet SP recall addresses a different concern altogether. According to Honda, certain motorcycles may exhibit higher than expected engine oil consumption due to a part-related condition. While the issue can be managed through regular oil level checks, neglecting this could result in changes to oil pressure that affect normal engine operation. Motorcycles built between September 30, 2024, and August 22, 2025, are included in this inspection drive.

Honda has clarified that the recall is precautionary in nature and that no charges will be levied on customers for inspections, repairs, or part replacements. Importantly, the work will be carried out free of cost even if the motorcycle is no longer covered under standard warranty.

Owners whose motorcycles fall within the specified production periods are advised to visit an authorised BigWing or BigWing Topline dealership. After inspection, dealers will carry out the required corrective action if the issue is present.

As recalls go, this one reflects a fairly routine quality control response rather than a reaction to widespread failures. Still, for motorcycles operating at this level of performance, Honda’s message is clear. Check the VIN, book the visit, and let the fix happen before a minor fault turns into a real inconvenience.