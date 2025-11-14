Honda CB300R Discontinued

Honda has quietly removed the CB300R from its official website, and dealerships have stopped accepting new bookings.

The motorcycle first arrived in 2019 as a CKD (completely knocked down) import but was pulled off the shelves a year later with the introduction of BS6 norms.

It made a comeback in early 2022 with greater localisation and an updated 286-cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 31.1hp at 9,000rpm and 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The engine was paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

Although the CB300R wasn’t the most powerful or feature-rich bike in its class, its standout trait was its compact, lightweight build. Tipping the scales at just 146kg with a full tank, it offered lively performance and agile handling, without the aggressive edge of similarly priced KTM rivals.