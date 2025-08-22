Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Hero Xtreme 125R Single Seat Variant Launched in India

by Leave a Comment

2025 hero xtreme 125 single seat

Sitting between the base and top variants, the new single seat version of the Xtreme 125R is mechanically the same as its siblings

Hero MotoCorp has just launched the Hero Xtreme 125R with a single-piece seat. Priced at Rs 1.0 lakh ex-showroom, the single seat variant of the Xtreme 125R comes at a premium of Rs 1,600 over the base IBS variant and Rs 2000 cheaper than the top-end variant with split seats and single-channel ABS. And yes, that’s for the single channel ABS variant, the only braking aid it is available with.

The single seat option should endow the Xtreme 125R with better comfort for both the rider and pillion, thanks to its flatter shape and the smoother transition between the two. It should also allow the rider to move around more freely, especially if they’re on the larger side.

The mechanicals of the Xtreme 125R remain the same, meaning that it is still an extremely lively machine for its class, tuned more for sportiness than almost any other competitor you can name. Motive power comes from a 124.7-cc OBD-2B compliant engine which puts out 11.5 hp and 10.5 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. It also boasts the widest rear tyres in its segment: a meaty 120-section unit. 

Hero has quite a lot of fingers in the 125-cc pie in India, currently offering customers the choice to pick from the just launched Glamour X 125, standard Glamour, Glamour XTEC, Super Splendor XTEC, not to mention the Hero Xtreme 125R. Its biggest rival, the TVS Raider 125, is also available in both single and double seat variants.

s.akhtar@nextgenpublishing.net'

I make things up and write them down.

Saeed Akhtar – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Facebook  • Twitter

Related posts:

Low Cost ‘X’ High Tech

Hero Glamour X 125, with Features Rivaling Much Larger Motorcycles, Launched in India

Ola S1 Pro Sport with 320 km Claimed Range Launched in India

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *