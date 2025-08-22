Sitting between the base and top variants, the new single seat version of the Xtreme 125R is mechanically the same as its siblings

Hero MotoCorp has just launched the Hero Xtreme 125R with a single-piece seat. Priced at Rs 1.0 lakh ex-showroom, the single seat variant of the Xtreme 125R comes at a premium of Rs 1,600 over the base IBS variant and Rs 2000 cheaper than the top-end variant with split seats and single-channel ABS. And yes, that’s for the single channel ABS variant, the only braking aid it is available with.

The single seat option should endow the Xtreme 125R with better comfort for both the rider and pillion, thanks to its flatter shape and the smoother transition between the two. It should also allow the rider to move around more freely, especially if they’re on the larger side.

The mechanicals of the Xtreme 125R remain the same, meaning that it is still an extremely lively machine for its class, tuned more for sportiness than almost any other competitor you can name. Motive power comes from a 124.7-cc OBD-2B compliant engine which puts out 11.5 hp and 10.5 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. It also boasts the widest rear tyres in its segment: a meaty 120-section unit.

Hero has quite a lot of fingers in the 125-cc pie in India, currently offering customers the choice to pick from the just launched Glamour X 125, standard Glamour, Glamour XTEC, Super Splendor XTEC, not to mention the Hero Xtreme 125R. Its biggest rival, the TVS Raider 125, is also available in both single and double seat variants.