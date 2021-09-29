Details of the New KTM RC 125 Leaked Online

Bike India

Just about a month after it’s global unveil, details of the KTM RC 125 from an ARAI paper have been leaked online.

Specifications of the upcoming KTM RC 125 have been sourced from the document off a government website. As per the document, the new KTM RC 125 will be powered by the same 124.7-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is used on the outgoing model. The block produces a maximum power output of 14.2 hp at 9,250 rpm. Additionally, the dimensions of the motorcycle have also been revealed and the new KTM RC 125 will measure 1,965 mm in length, 701 mm in width and 1,150 mm in height.

The wheelbase of the new KTM RC 125 measures 1,347 mm which is 6 mm longer than the one that is on sale at present. Following the design ideology of the KTM RC line-up, the RC 125 should look akin to its elder sibling, the KTM RC 390.

The new KTM RC 125 also gets a new frame with a bolt-on sub-frame, resulting in a weight reduction of 1.5 kg. KTM have also equipped the new RC 125 with lighter alloy wheels and brake rotors, which translates into a reduction in the bike’s unsprung mass.

Currently, the KTM RC 125 is retailed at a price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). With the new design language and changes, the new model could be priced close to the Rs 2-lakh mark. The new 2022 KTM RC 125 will go up against the likes of the recently-launched Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 4.0 and the R15M in the sub-Rs 2 lakh sport bike segment.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy

